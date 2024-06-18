Dave Edwards: Former Wolves keeper Matija Sarkic was just a 'terrific young man'

I did not want to believe it. I saw it on social media and you are just hoping it is not true.

He was a young lad who has been taken from us far too soon.

I was lucky enough to know him quite well. I knew about him from his time at Wolves and I had heard what a talented goalkeeper he was and then I was delighted when he signed for Shrewsbury on loan in 2020. It was there I got to know him on a more personal level. My first impression of Mati was that he was a very polite boy, very personable and he had a real warmth about him right from the very first time I met him.

When you read and hear the tributes going out to him everyone is saying the same thing. He really engaged when he spoke to you and asked lots of questions in such a lovely manner.

He was a super competitive character, and as a goalkeeper, he was excellent – a great athlete who was so dynamic around his goal.