Rayan Ait-Nouri reflects on Wolves resurgence year on from summer speculation

The Algerian international initially came to Molineux on loan - before signing from Angers back in 2021.

Then following the arrival of Julen Lopetegui - the left back struggled for game time and last summer he was linked with a possible move away from Molineux.

However, after Gary O'Neil took over at the club, the full back became a key part of his side, playing 38 times and scoring three goals last season.

Reflecting on life at Molineux and his season so far, Ait-Nouri said: "I’m very happy with a very good season. We won a lot of important games with the new manager, and me and my teammates are very happy, and hopefully they will be the same next season.

“The previous season [2022/23] was a little bit hard for me, but I have a lot of confidence and I knew what I could do on the pitch, and this season I was able to show that.

“It was a very good season for me, and for everyone. For sure, I’m very happy here.”

“I’m very happy. This season has been very good mentally, very good for my head, and the coach, he gave me a lot of confidence, the fans also, and I think I did well this season.

“For sure, I’ve grown up this season. When I first came here, I was very young, and I didn’t have a lot of experience, but I have that now.

“The Premier League is very hard, it’s the best league in the world, and you need to be ready every single week. This season was good for me in that way, and hopefully next season will be the same.”

Throughout the campaign - the international was praised for his attacking output, as he provided a real danger down the left flank.

He was involved in three goals and provided two assists and that is something he is keen to keep on producing.

He added: "For sure, it’s good to score and be involved in the goals, but the most important thing is the team. I prefer to win the game and I didn’t score, than score and not win.

“But I was able to score a few goals during the later weeks of the season and it was very good for the team.”