Wolves set to unveil first signing of the summer

The 20-year-old Portuguese under-21 international was yesterday undergoing a medical at Compton ahead of completing his £12.7million switch from Braga.

Wolves moved swiftly to get the Gomes deal over the line, fending off competition from Spanish giants Atletico Madrid to win the youngster’s signature.

Wolves’ Premier League rivals Bournemouth, as well as multiple clubs in Germany, were also tracking Gomes.