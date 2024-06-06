Two former Premier League referees set for talk in Wolverhampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Mike Dean and Jon Moss have officiated at the top level of English football for years.

And after numerous visits to Molineux as the man in the middle - they will now appear alongside each other at the Cleveland Arms.

The pub and SportsTalk Event are presenting, 'The Final Whistle', an exclusive night of chat with the two referees with proceeds going to The Good Shepherd.

The event, which takes place on June 13 at 8pm, is £25 for VIP tickets and £15 for a standard ticket.

The evening will be hosted by Sky Sports' Johnny Phillips - and tickets are available by going to clevelandarms.com or calling 01902 451021.