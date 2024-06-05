'He'd be in disbelief': Daughter of former Wolves player hits out at 'greedy' ticket prices
The daughter of a man who played for Wolverhampton Wanderers said her father would be 'in disbelief' with the new season ticket fees slapped on fans.
Joe Hodnett played for Wolves for four years between 1919 and 1923, and was paid '£3 a game' for his footballing talent - but died at the age of 47 because of an accident in a factory where he worked to supplement his footballing wage.
Recently, fans of the club have been up-in-arms over the huge ticket-hikes slapped on fans - which came out of the blue - and in some cases has seen prices nearly triple in total to sit in the stands next season.
Hodnett's daughter, 88-year-old Pauline, said the region has enough 'starving children' without having to force their parents to shell-out even more to watch their beloved club take on their 19 competitors next season.
Pauline, said: "I think he would be in disbelief, I can't imagine what he would say, he would be very very cross.