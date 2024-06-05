'He'd be in disbelief': Daughter of former Wolves player hits out at 'greedy' ticket prices

Joe Hodnett played for Wolves for four years between 1919 and 1923, and was paid '£3 a game' for his footballing talent - but died at the age of 47 because of an accident in a factory where he worked to supplement his footballing wage.

Recently, fans of the club have been up-in-arms over the huge ticket-hikes slapped on fans - which came out of the blue - and in some cases has seen prices nearly triple in total to sit in the stands next season.

Hodnett's daughter, 88-year-old Pauline, said the region has enough 'starving children' without having to force their parents to shell-out even more to watch their beloved club take on their 19 competitors next season.

Joe Hodnett's - third from the left in the back row - daughter said her father was a 'very liked' man in the community

Pauline, the daughter of former Wolves player Joe Hodnett

Pauline, said: "I think he would be in disbelief, I can't imagine what he would say, he would be very very cross.