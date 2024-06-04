Dave Edwards: Where do Wolves need to strengthen this summer?

A lot of Wolves’ transfer business will depend on who leaves the football club, but with the squad as it is now, centre-back is a position that definitely needs looking at.

We saw it at the end of the season with a few injuries and Nelson Semedo having to occupy that right centre-back spot.

It’s obvious Gary O’Neil likes playing with three at the back and it really suits Wolves.

They look a lot more comfortable in that formation and adding another experienced centre-back would be beneficial, especially if Craig Dawson misses part of next season.

Max Kilman has been a beacon of consistency this year, he’s getting better every year and becoming a leader himself, but there is a noticeable difference in his performances when he has experience alongside him. We saw that with Conor Coady and also Dawson. It allows Kilman to play at his absolute best, when it’s not all on him to organise everything in front of him.

Signing an experienced centre-back would really help as it adds some depth. Also, possibly someone who is not expecting to play every week, can be used when needed and is good around the group.