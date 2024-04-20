Steve Bull: Molineux will be a tricky place for Arsenal
A trip to Molineux tonight will be a tricky one for title-chasing Arsenal.
By Steve Bull
We normally have a good go against them, with two teams that love to play football, so I hope it will be a great game to watch.
We’ve made a couple silly mistakes at the back recently, which we need to cut out but, if Wolves turn up they could have a hero on the pitch.
Playing at Molineux under the lights is always brilliant. Get a bit of drizzle on the pitch and watch the ball fizz across the turf – it becomes a great game of football.
I can’t see it being a drab 0-0 draw, so hopefully we can give the fans something to cheer about.