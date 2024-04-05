Gary O'Neil highlights importance of Wolves full back during run-in

The experienced defender played 90 minutes against Burnley in mid-week in just his fourth Premier League start of the season.

He has had to settle for a number of late substitute cameos across his 23 league appearances, with Nelson Semedo ahead of him in the pecking order.

O'Neil admits he wanted to give Doherty more chances this season, but expects him to play a big role in Wolves' run-in.

"What's good about Doc is he can definitely play off the other side and he quite likes coming in off his right foot from the other side in possession," O'Neil said.

"I would expect Matt to be frustrated because he's played less than I envisaged and definitely less than he envisaged, but it's sometimes the way it goes.