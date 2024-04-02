Vincent Kompany still expecting a tough test from patched-up Wolves

The Clarets came from behind to earn a 2-2 draw with 10 men against Chelsea at the weekend but still sit 19th in the Premier League and four points from safety.

Wolves travel to Turf Moor with a number of injury issues, but Kompany was full of praise for Gary O’Neil’s side. “There’s been a lot of narrow results and games like that, but we’re five or six months further on our journey,” Kompany said.

“A lot of players have hopefully progressed, but in the context of Tuesday, it could be anyone we’re facing and it wouldn’t really matter as to what our mindset is.

“I focus on our team. I know Wolves have got talent, the level of talent in this league is the best in the world. I’m saying that because all of the teams that are not considered to be in that top six or top seven, have still got very good players and Wolves are one of those teams.

“This game demands the best of us to try and get a result against these types of teams, but every single game we have that belief.”

Lorenz Assignon will be suspended after a controversial sending off against Chelsea, that also earned Kompany a straight red card. And the head coach has been very critical of the level of refereeing in the top flight.

“I’ll keep saying what I think,” Kompany said. “I’m not shying away from it and I’ve said it to the referees themselves, the officials, refereeing hasn’t been good enough this season.

“And I have said that in, I think, a constructive way, understanding as well the fact it’s not easy for them. The scrutiny is massive, the pressure is bigger than it’s ever been on the officials.

“I think the addition of VAR and more opinions and more officials doesn’t make it easy for them to do their jobs.”