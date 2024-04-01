Wolves pup delighted to join the big time

Having only made his senior debut in the FA Cup game against Coventry before the international break, the 18-year-old was thrown into the starting XI on Saturday for his first start and first Premier League appearance.

Although it ended in a 2-0 defeat, the young striker was beaming after being handed the opportunity.

He said: “We came here trying to get the three points to take us to seventh, so it’s a disappointing result. But it’s a memory I’ll relive for the rest of my life and I’m very grateful to the gaffer for giving me the opportunity.

“The gaffer likes to use young players which is very good for the under-21s and the academy. It’s great to ge involved.

“But I’ve only been fully involved for the last three or four weeks so it’s been a quick turnover.

“I found out on Friday morning. That’s when the gaffer gets us in the analysis room and announced the squad.