Wolves must show grit after Cup heartbreak
The beauty of derby clashes is that form often goes out the window.
With injuries counting against them and an international break to stew over after the FA Cup quarter-final loss to Coventry, Wolves return to action at Villa Park with a point to prove.
Villa may also have failed to win their last two Premier League games, but form counts for little in the heat of a derby battle.
This West Midlands derby sees two clubs fighting for Europe come face-to-face in different stages of their seasons.
Villa have a couple big players missing, but have a strong spine. Wolves, however, have been decimated by injuries.