Wolves boss Gary O'Neil addresses Manchester United rumours

The 40-year-old was said to be of interest to Old Trafford bosses for a potential coaching role in the summer.

But the Express & Star revealed that United sources had dismissed that claim and O’Neil is adamant the reports are false and also insists he will not cease to be a head coach in the future.

“No, there’s no truth to it and I don’t know where it came from, but obviously I heard about it,” O’Neil said.

“Growing up, Liverpool and Manchester United always felt like two special clubs so it’s an honour to be linked, even though there is no truth to it.

“But, as you can imagine, all of my focus is on us having just 12 fit senior outfield players and we’re about to go into a three-game Premier League week.

“I’m sure you guys know me well enough to know all of my focus will have been on that and how we try to help the group get through what will be a difficult week, but one we’re really looking forward to.

“Of course, when your name is mentioned with one of the biggest clubs in world football, it’s an honour, but I love it here.

“I’m a head coach and I’m always going to be a head coach and I’m really enjoying my time at Wolves.”

When asked if United had contacted him directly, as reports suggested, O’Neil added: “No, nothing at all, I literally have no idea where it came from.

“I was only made aware of it by our media team to prep me to answer your questions.”

Wolves are now planning to offer O’Neil a new contract in the summer after his impressive first season, but the boss says those conversations will begin in due course.

“We’re going to discuss all things around my future and he players’ futures in the summer,” O’Neil said.

“All of us at the club understand the importance of the next few weeks and losing in the FA Cup was a tough blow for everybody.

“But we’re ninth in the league and have 41 points. We have 10 games left for us to really push and see how much we can get out of this season.

“That is our only focus. Me and Matt (Hobbs) will start to have some conversations around what next season needs to look like and there will be loads of things in that with staff, my situation, players’ situations.

“All of those conversations will start to be had, but the focus purely remains on pushing up the league.”