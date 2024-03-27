Wolves boss Gary O'Neil 'on shortlist' for Premier League giants

The 40-year-old has put Wolves into contention for European football, after an excellent first season in charge.

With 10 games to go this season, O'Neil's work is being recognised by other clubs, who are now being linked with making a move.

In previous months the former midfielder has been linked to West Ham and the England job, and now he is reportedly a target of Manchester United.

The Red Devils want to speak to O'Neil about a potential new role in their coaching set up, according to ESPN.

Following the purchase of a 27 per cent stake in the club, which puts them in charge of football operations, Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos group are seeking to build a new coaching structure at United.