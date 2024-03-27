Liam Keen: Old Trafford’s a big lure but Gary O’Neil would surely want to be number one

Gary O’Neil has done a superb job since arriving at Wolves and has overcome adversity at every turn.

He began on a shoestring budget due to financial concerns last summer, faced several VAR controversies and is now struggling with an array of injuries to an already small squad – yet Wolves are right in the mix for European football with 10 Premier League games to go.

Having kept Bournemouth up last season before being unceremoniously sacked in the summer, O’Neil is now writing the next impressive chapter in his short managerial career in just his second season as a head coach.

At 40 years old, the former top-flight midfielder has become one of the most exciting young managers around and with that comes interest from elsewhere.

He has already been linked with West Ham and the England job, and now strong links have been made between O’Neil and a new coaching set up at Manchester United.