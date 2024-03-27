E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 333 - GON(e) to Man U?!
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you the latest Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster Man.
By Nathan Judah
Published
The boys discuss the news that Manchester United are reportedly sniffing around Gary O'Neil.
How likely is it? What are the pros and cons should an approach take place.
There's an update on pre-season and the boys discuss their top 5 Wolves players of the season.
All your questions are answered and there's a full preview ahead of Villa on Saturday night.