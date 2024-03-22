Wolves weighing up major pre-season trip

The club are currently working on a number of options for a significant tour ahead of the 2024/25 season, with the States and a return to Asia both being considered.

One of the options to play in the US could see Wolves play in a tournament alongside West Ham, Newcastle and Everton.

All four clubs have been invited to play in a week-long tournament taking place in Jacksonville, Connecticut and Tampa Bay.

It is understood none of those clubs have signed up to the tournament yet, with Wolves yet to make their final decision on where they will go.

Another option could see Wolves return to Asia, having won the Asia Trophy in China back in 2019.

The club are keen to finalise their plans soon and make a decision on where to play pre-season, as negotiations continue.

This comes after two years of frustration for Wolves, who have been let down on plans for big pre-season tours.

In 2022 the club were set to visit America for the Ohio Cup but it was cancelled late on and after trying to resurrect the trip, Wolves had to pull the plug in late May and focus on a European outing.

Then, last summer, Wolves had organised a trip to South Korea where they would face Roma and Celtic in high-profile friendlies.

But again they had to pull out in late June due to “financial and logistical obligations” not being met by the tour’s promoters Stadium X/USG.

Instead, Wolves returned to Portugal and then spent a weekend in Dublin, where they faced Celtic at the Aviva Stadium.

Now, Wolves are hoping to deliver on a big trip this summer, where they are expected to play significant clubs in pre-season friendlies.

Wherever they decide to go, the tour is also expected to be of significant commercial value to Wolves, as they continue to build their global brand.