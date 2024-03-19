Dave Edwards reveals what factor cost Wolves a place a Wembley

It was a really topsy-turvy game, which had a rollercoaster of emotions, and ultimately they did not play well enough to win the game losing 3-2.

Wolves nearly got out of jail, but did not play well enough for long enough or handle the occasion as well as Gary O’Neil would have hoped, given the amount of adversity they have already had to come through this season.

This paper-thin squad has been dealt a huge blow in the attacking third of the pitch with injuries, and it has finally caught up with them. It is just unfortunate that it was in that game, with a trip to Wembley at stake, it happened.

I know the fans will be desperately disappointed, and the players will be hurting too, as will the manager – sadly, it was a day to forget.

I do think it was a culmination of the emotions they have gone through in recent weeks with the injury list piling up – it all came out in that performance against a very good Coventry City team.