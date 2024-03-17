Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Coventry as two get 4/10
Following the FA Cup quarter-final loss to Coventry, Liam Keen rates the players on their performance.
Jose Sa - 7
When Wolves were 1-0 down and struggling to contain Coventry, the goalkeeper made several very impressive saves. His kicking still needs work and he is a bit erratic at times, but he kept Wolves in the game.
Nelson Semedo - 6
Semedo impressed going forward in the first half and had good moments throughout the game, mixed with some moments when he switched off.
Max Kilman - 5
Kilman tried desperately to keep his defence in order, but struggled against physical Coventry forwards.
Santi Bueno - 5
Bueno was bullied by Coventry’s strikers and consistently lost the physical battle.