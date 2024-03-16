Wolves fans sum up Coventry FA Cup defeat in one word

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Some poor Coventry finishing meant the game stayed level until Ellis Simms made up for an earlier miss by bundling the ball home at the far post.

Wolves huffed and puffed before finally capitalising on a defensive mistake when Rayan Ait-Nouri lashed home an 83rd minute equaliser.

The game seemed destined for extra-time until Ait-Nouri went on an impressive attacking run and set up substitute Hugo Bueno for a strike that Wolves thought was taking them to Wembley.

But Simms headed home in the 97th minute to level, before he set up Haji Wright for a 100th minute strike that sent Wolves crashing out of the competition