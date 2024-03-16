Which channel is Wolves vs Coventry City on? How to watch FA Cup quarter-final

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Victory over Championship side Coventry City will send Gary O'Neil's men into the semi-finals of the FA Cup for the first time since 2019 when that slipped to an agonising 3-2 defeat in extra time to Watford.

Saturday's quarter-final will be the first time the two sides have met since the 2013/14 season when both were in League One.

Boss O'Neil has refused to give anything away regarding injuries ahead of the match at Molineux, saying: "Any injury updates I'll save for after. Once the teams are announced I'll be happy to answer more questions."

However, Matheus Cunha, Hwang Hee-chan, Pedro Neto, Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Craig Dawson have all been in the treatment room in recent weeks.

After coming within a whisker of promotion to the Premier League last May, Coventry are eighth in the Championship - part of a very tightly contested race for the play-offs.

The Sky Blues have won their last two matches since losing 2-1 to West Brom at the start of March and will be looking to reach the last four for the first time since 1987, the year they won the cup.

What time is Wolves vs Coventry?

Wolves vs Coventry will kick-off at Molineux at 12.15pm.

Saturday's other quarter-final, Manchester City vs Newcastle, is at 5.30pm

What channel is Wolves vs Coventry?

Saturday's lunchtime kick-off will be shown on ITV1 and ITVX, with coverage starting at 11.30am.

Laura Woods will present the show and joined in the studio by Joleon Lescott and Eni Aluko.

Clive Tyldesley will lead the commentary while Katie Shanahan will be pitch-side reporter.