Gary O'Neil's plea to fans ahead of huge FA Cup clash

As well as navigate a successful season so far that has taken Wolves into the latter stages of the Cup and into the battle for European football, the head coach has helped reconnect the supporters with the players.

The fans have helped dragged the team over the line in recent difficult fixtures and with Wolves missing a handful of key players, O’Neil says they will need the supporters more than ever against Coventry tomorrow.

“We’ve had some great times together when we’ve been at full flow with no injuries,” O’Neil said.

“We’re not in that moment now, but can they still connect with where we are and what we need?

“We weren’t at full strength against Brighton but we found a way.

“They backed us in that Brighton game when they could see we weren’t at our best and that’s what you need.

“We need a good connection between the players and fans. When it’s going great it’s easy, but when it’s a bit harder we need them.”

Midfielder Tommy Doyle is also keen to secure a trip to Wembley in a ‘special’ competition.

He said: “The FA Cup was a really important competition when I was growing up and something you’d always watch when you were a kid. It was probably one of my first memories of football, watching the FA Cup, so it’s a special competition, especially for the lads in England.

“The FA Cup is definitely a competition I wanted to win when I was growing up, and when you’re a player, every competition is important, and you want to win every game.

“But the FA Cup is obviously very special, so hopefully we can perform well on Saturday and be rewarded with the ultimate prize of going to Wembley.”