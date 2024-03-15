FA Cup: Wolves v Coventry - who's out and who's a doubt

A number of players are struggling with injuries, but for the first time this season Gary O'Neil refused to give updates on his sidelined players.

He said: "We've decided not to do injury updates today, with a big game tomorrow.

"Any injury updates I'll save for after tomorrow. Once the teams are announced I'll be happy to answer more questions."

So, which players could be out?

Matheus Cunha

The Brazilian suffered a significant hamstring injury recently, but last week O'Neil confirmed Cunha will at least be in contention to face Coventry.

He returned to full team training this week and could play.

O'Neil said: "He's done really well, incredibly well.

"He's in a great mood and the lads are really pleased to have him back in training.

"It's an unbelievable effort for him to get back into full training as quickly as he has. It's now on us to manage him the best way we can and get the best out of him.

"We were expecting to be without him a lot longer than we have been. We're delighted to have him back in training and it's given the group a real lift."

Hwang Hee-chan

Hwang is also sidelined with a hamstring injury and is not expected back until after the international break – and more likely early or mid-April.

Pedro Neto

The winger came off just before half-time with a hamstring injury in the last game against Fulham.

When asked for any indication on the severity of Neto and Bellegarde's injuries, O'Neil said: "I'm pleased with the state of where people are, at this moment.

"From where it could have been, to where it is, we're probably in a better spot than many would expect.

"But I'm sure our fans will understand giving team news away before an FA Cup quarter-final will hand unnecessary advantages to the opposition. It's important we keep stuff in house, that's why we haven't named the team yet."

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde

Bellegarde went down early against Fulham with a knee complaint and it remains to be seen if he will play.

Craig Dawson

The experienced defender was 50/50 to play against Fulham but missed out with a groin issue.