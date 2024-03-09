Wolves 2 Fulham 1 - Liam Keen and Nathan Judah analysis
Liam Keen spoke to Nathan Judah following the 2-1 win over Fulham at Molineux.
By Nathan Judah
Published
Last updated
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde and Pedro Neto both came off in a disastrous first 45 for the hosts.
But Wolves rallied with a fast start to the second half, as Rayan Ait-Nouri netted just seven minutes after the restart.
Wolves remained in control of the game and scored a second when Nelson Semedo’s shot took a huge deflection.