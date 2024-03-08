Wolves v Fulham: Who's out and who's a doubt

But who will be available for Wolves at Molineux?

Craig Dawson - 50% chance

The defender has a groin issue and will undergo a late fitness test to determine whether he can make the squad tomorrow.

O'Neil said: "Craig Dawson has a sore groin so there will be a late check on him.

"He may not make it, we'll see. He's done a little bit and he's desperate to put himself forward, but he has a slight groin issue."

Pedro Neto - 90% chance

The star winger came off at half-time against Newcastle with a tight hamstring but O'Neil was hopeful after that game that Neto had not suffered an injury.

Now, the head coach has confirmed Neto will make the squad.

Jose Sa - 90% chance

Sa also came off at half-time last weekend with a sore quad, but is expected to play tomorrow.

O'Neil said: "They (Sa and Neto) have trained fine. They came in on their day off and we did some good work.

"They've both done really well. I obviously won't take a risk with either of them, but they're feeling 100 per cent fine and will both be in the squad tomorrow."

Joao Gomes - 90% chance

Gomes missed out on the squad altogether against the Magpies due to a tight hamstring, but is due back tomorrow.

"He's fine," O'Neil said.

"He was disappointed last week. We played on the Wednesday against Brighton and his hamstring was a bit sore, but he wanted to come out and train on the Friday because he thought he'd be OK for Newcastle.

"He came out and trained, but woke up Saturday morning and was sore so missed the Newcastle game.

"He trained on Tuesday so has had a good block of training with us. He's feeling 100 per cent fine, which is a big positive for us."

Hwang Hee-chan - 0% chance

A hamstring injury means Hwang will be sidelined for a few more weeks and not available tomorrow.

Matheus Cunha - 0% chance

Cunha is continuing his own comeback from a hamstring injury and will not be in the squad tomorrow.