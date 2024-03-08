Marco Silva identifies Wolves dangermen ahead of clash

The Cottagers claimed successive victories in the league for the first time since December with the 2-1 success at Manchester United and a 3-0 win over Brighton.

And the Fulham boss has talked up the prospect of continuing that run at Molineux.

"We're getting more consistent, which is really important and something which is really difficult at this level," Silva told a press conference.

"Two wins in a row, and the way we did it, gave us confidence and the mood has been growing and getting better every week. And when you go into this direction you always want more.

"The third in a row is something we have not done so far, so it is clear the challenge for the next one.

"It would be another step forward, it is our ambition. We also want to improve our away form by being more solid and consistent."

Rodrigo Muniz's strike last week extended his scoring form to five goals in his last five games.

Silva hailed the 22-year-old Brazilian forward for his ability in front of goal.

"He's showing the same potential I saw when I signed him from Brazil," Silva said.

"It is a process for a young striker who needs time and confidence.

"He has got the chance and now he's showing his quality and I'm really pleased for him. He's a very good boy, he's working hard, he's trying to learn everything and now he's stepped up.

"We have to keep supporting him and developing him more because the potential is there."

Wolves will look to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to Newcastle last time out and Silva talked up Gary O'Neil's side, warning that their attacking threat can punish Fulham.

"They are a team in any moment who can punish you," he said.

"They have (Pedro) Neto, (Pablo) Sarabia, all of their players in the attack line.

"They have the quality on the sides with their wing-backs and they can be solid and arrive into the box.

"We are aware of everything and they know our quality too. It is not going to be easy for them."