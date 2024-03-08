Liam Keen and Nathan Judah's predicted Wolves XI vs Fulham

Liam Keen's Wolves XI

With limited options at Gary O'Neil's disposal and a number of players essentially undroppable, I think the team picks itself.

The goalkeeper and back five should be straightforward, although Craig Dawson's groin issue means he is a doubt and Santi Bueno will likely replace him.

There is an argument that Rayan Ait-Nouri could play further forward and Hugo Bueno could come in, but if that does happen, perhaps it will happen later in the game tomorrow.

With Joao Gomes now ready after a tight hamstring left him out of the game against Newcastle, I expect him to come into midfield alongside Mario Lemina.