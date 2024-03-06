European hopes hurt - but a fighting chance remains for Wolves

A hectic schedule and small squad caught up with Gary O’Neil’s side and, despite both sides putting in a fairly equal performance, Newcastle took advantage of the key moments in front of goal.

Now, Wolves must regroup ahead of a crucial few weeks that will determine the outcome of their season.

Avoidable mistakes

All three goals at St James’ Park were a mixture of unfortunate and avoidable for Wolves.

The first, from a Newcastle counter-attack, was certainly unlucky as Bruno Guimaraes’ shot was deflected and landed perfectly for Alexander Isak to finish.

The second gave Anthony Gordon a tap-in following a Jose Sa and Max Kilman mix-up. Arguments can be made in both cases that Sa should have held the ball, or Kilman should have put his foot through it.

There was also an element of bad luck in the goal as Wolves went down 2-0 and gave themselves a mountain to climb.