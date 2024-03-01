Liam Keen's predicted Wolves XI vs Newcastle
After making four changes for the FA Cup clash on Wednesday, I expect Gary O'Neil to make changes again to reflect his best available side to play Newcastle tomorrow.
Nelson Semedo, who has been so consistent for some time now, is likely to come back into the team for Matt Doherty, while Craig Dawson will probably be recalled to replace Santi Bueno.
Due to the injury to Hwang Hee-chan, I think O'Neil will keep Tommy Doyle in the team and play Mario Lemina in the hybrid midfield/wide right role that he played against Brighton.