Gary O'Neil guarding against complacency with message to Wolves fans

Despite being one of the favourites for relegation after a tumultuous summer, O’Neil has guided Wolves to a remarkable campaign where the club are fighting for a European spot and are in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

But the head coach is eager not to get carried away and says Wolves are still to achieve something this campaign.

“It’s dangerous to call us a success at this moment, there is still a lot of work to be done,” he said.

“We have done OK so far and have worked very hard at it.

“The club worked very hard to make sure in the summer we were OK financially but still had a fighting chance.