Liam Keen analysis: Wolves dreaming of a push for Europe

Each setback is followed by a win and each difficult moment is followed by a special memory – Gary O’Neil’s side have character in abundance.

Wolves have lost to sides below them and either immediately, or in the coming weeks, beaten sides above them.

Losing to Brentford last week, and losing Matheus Cunha to injury in the process, this Wolves team were written off once again – but a trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium was in their sights.

The team’s ability to respond to setbacks with famous wins is uncanny. They started this fixture well and with a clear tactical game plan.

Toti Gomes, as he always does, was stepping out of defence aggressively and was targeting midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, to stop him getting on the ball in space.

Pablo Sarabia was tucking into midfield and taking up good positions, allowing Pedro Neto to come inside and get closer to Hwang Hee-chan, and open up space for Rayan Ait-Nouri at left-wing-back.

In short, Wolves were exploiting the space and picking their moments to steal the ball and spring devastating counter-attacks, and it worked perfectly.

A deserved half-time lead and then, almost out of nowhere, the in-game setback arrives as Spurs equalise within seconds of the restart.