Liam Keen's Wolves player ratings v Spurs as two stars get 9/10

Jose Sa - 7

Sa was comfortable throughout the game and made a few easy stops, alongside one very impressive save when the game was at 1-1.

Nelson Semedo - 8

An outstanding display from the right-wing-back who was influential in attack and defence. He kept Son very quiet.

Max Kilman - 7

Kilman saw a few passes go astray when Wolves were under pressure, but overall he was reliable when his side had their backs against the wall.

Craig Dawson - 7

The defender will be disappointed with the Spurs goal, but he deserves praise for a number of very important blocks.

Toti Gomes - 8

Toti is impressive tactically and played his game perfectly. He was aggressive against Sarr and superb in defence.

Rayan Ait-Nouri - 7

The defender got into really good attacking positions and was a menace for the Spurs defence to deal with.

Mario Lemina - 7

An astute performance from Lemina who was good in possession and strong in the tackle. He is a proper leader.

Joao Gomes - 9

Even without his goal, Gomes was immense. He was the best player on the pitch in the first half and covered every blade of grass, won tackles and got Wolves up the field.

Pablo Sarabia - 7

Sarabia had a good first half and took up really good positions. He tired, but still had an impact on the game with his technical ability.

Hwang Hee-chan - 7

Hwang worked really hard and led the line well, even if he was unable to have a big impact in front of goal. He should have scored his one big chance.

Pedro Neto - 9

A wonderful display from the winger, who seems to be getting better with every game. A magnificent assist for Wolves’ winner was the starring moment for an attacker at the top of his game at the moment.

Substitutes

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (for Sarabia, 73), 6, Boubacar Traore (for Hwang, 87), Matt Doherty (for Neto, 92).

Subs not used: Bentley, S.Bueno, H.Bueno, Doyle, Chirewa, Fraser.