Wolves signing in contention for Spurs game

The January signing arrived on loan from PSG with a £1.7million option to buy and has since impressed in first team training.

Lemina was with the team, but not included in the squad, against Brentford at Molineux last week and could travel with the team to London for tomorrow's game.

But his chances of being on the bench may be slim, with Gary O'Neil keen to give the 18-year-old time to get up to speed.

"There is a possibility he will travel," O'Neil said.