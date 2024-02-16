Tottenham v Wolves: Liam Keen's predicted line-up
Due to the injury to Matheus Cunha and with every other player available, it feels like a fairly easy decision for Gary O'Neil on his starting XI to face Spurs.
With everyone fit, the goalkeeper and defence is a no-brainer as it stands. Some fans have suggested Santi Bueno deserves a chance after Craig Dawson's difficult afternoon against Brentford, but I would be very surprised if the experienced defender was dropped based on one performance.
O'Neil has hinted he could play Tommy Doyle, Joao Gomes and Mario Lemina together in a midfield three after Doyle's excellent performances of late, and he certainly could do that on Saturday with Cunha injured.