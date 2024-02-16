Spurs v Wolves: Who's out and who's a doubt

But which players will miss the trip to the capital?

Matheus Cunha - 0% chance

The influential Brazilian attacker has unfortunately suffered a 'fairly significant' hamstring injury and will be out for the foreseeable future, although O'Neil was able to confirm he will return before the end of the season.

When asked that question, O'Neil confidently said: "Yeah, he will."

On the injury, he added: "It's a hamstring injury with a little bit of muscle damage in the middle of the muscle.

"He's really optimistic and feels good with not too much pain there. He's keen to get straight to work and start pushing to get back and help the team as soon as he can.

"We haven't set any timelines. He's feeling really good with it.

"We obviously know there's an injury there but pain-wise and symptoms-wise he's feeling very good. We just want to give him every opportunity to keep pushing as hard as he can.

"We respect the injury and how it progresses, but it's important we allow Matheus opportunities to work hard and get back as soon as possible."

Hwang Hee-chan - 90% chance

Hwang's Wolves return following the Asia Cup was halted due to a calf strain, but the forward is set to be fit for tomorrow's game.

"Channy is completely fine," O'Neil said.

"His calf was a little bit sore last week but he's not feeling it at all anymore. He's done a couple of full day's training.

"Unless I get any surprises after this press conference then Channy will be fine and available tomorrow."