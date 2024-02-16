Spurs v Wolves preview: Hwang Hee-chan’s timely return to fill Wolves’ central role

Matheus Cunha has nine goals and six assists in 24 Premier League games this season – the best campaign of his career to date.

The Brazilian has found his feet in the English top flight and been one of the shining lights in an impressive season for Wolves.

But a ‘fairly significant’ hamstring injury has now halted his progress and for the time being at least, Wolves will need to manage without one of their eye-catching forwards.

For a team that has had relatively good luck with injuries this year, Wolves were always running the risk of this happening when they did not sign a striker in the January window, despite allowing Fabio Silva and Sasa Kalajdzic to leave on loan.

Now, they must continue to pick up results with an already slim squad that has been further depleted. It is a tough task tomorrow, but Wolves have players capable of stepping up.