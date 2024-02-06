Billy Wright: A class act on and off the field of play

Like all special footballers, he always seemed to have that extra bit of time on the ball and knew what an opponent would do even before the opponent himself did.

As a central defender Billy was different from the traditional “stopper” centre-halves.

For a start he was only 5ft 8ins which would hardly seem adequate when up against some rampaging centre-forwards and he was no speed merchant.

Yet he made up for those apparent disadvantages for the role by his ability to read the game and to outjump the tallest of centre-forwards.

Billy knew his limitations, his job was to win the ball and quickly get it to one of the midfielders.

This he did with a slide rule pass usually executed with the inside of the foot – and with either foot, for Billy had very early in his football life ensured that he became a two-footed player.