Steve Bull: Wolves' quiet January not entirely surprising

It was a strange game, a proper game of two halves. I thought we gave Manchester United too much respect in the first half.

They can hurt you because they can be very clinical and play with real speed. They were 2-0 up and it could have been three or four, I don’t think we’d have found a way back into the game then.

But we dug in, I think the gaffer gave them a kick up the backside calling for 100 per cent levels rather than 90 per cent, and the lads gave it a right go. We should’ve got something from the game in the end.

We saw another example of clinical finishing – what we did against Albion last weekend we had done against us. It’s about concentration and clinical finishing. I think we thought we’d done it at 3-3. You can’t do that. You need your foot on the gas until minute 97 or 98.