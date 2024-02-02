E&S Wolves podcast: Episode 325 - Deadline Day draaama
Nathan Judah and Liam Keen bring you a special late-night edition of the Wolves poddy in association with Kettle and Toaster man.
By Nathan Judah
Published
The boys look back at the Black Country Derby and react to the seven-goal thriller vs Manchester United.
The Jan transfer window comes under scrutiny and what are Wolves' priorities for the rest of the season?
All your questions are answered and there's a full preview ahead of the trip to Chelsea.