Wolves v Man United preview: Gary O'Neil guarding against complacency

Unbeaten in seven games in all competitions, on a run of nine games at Molineux without a loss and with a Black Country derby victory under their belts, Wolves are in good spirits.

Just four days after becoming head coach, O’Neil’s journey at the club began with a trip to Old Trafford where Wolves put in a stellar display but lost 1-0.

Although the boss is pleased with the development of his side since August, he insists they are yet to achieve anything and must not get complacent.

“I’m pleased with where we’ve managed to get to, but not content,” O’Neil said. “When you watch our games there’s still so many areas that need improving. The boys know that and are working equally as hard. They understand the importance of keeping trying to push and improve.

“It will be a really tough test. Manchester United have some incredible individuals and it will be a very good test for our good home form.”

Those run of results at Molineux have created an intense atmosphere at home this season. O’Neil expects another noisy occasion, but has urged his players to earn that reception from the supporters.

“We need to understand that the reason it’s been there (the loud atmosphere) is because of what we’ve managed to produce,” O’Neil added. “The atmosphere can be fantastic between 7.30pm and 8pm but if we start the game slow it won’t do anybody any good.

“We need to make sure we maintain our level. Nothing is given, you don’t get given the fans’ backing, you earn it.

“You go and earn everything, so we need to stay really focused.

“I understand why questions at the moment are positive and I like answering positive questions, but I’m really conscious that there’s no complacency or thought that we’ve come through a tough period, done really well and everything’s great.

“That’s when you’re in danger of getting a real kick up the backside. We need to make sure we stay focused.”

Matt Doherty is no stranger to a loud Molineux atmosphere after returning to the club in the summer.

And after their win over Albion, the defender is expecting another special night under the lights.

“Our confidence is pretty high, we’re on a pretty good run as it is, but you want to keep the run going, it doesn’t matter who you’re playing against,” he said.

“We’re at home and I know the crowd are going to be behind us, it’s going to be crazy, especially after the weekend, so we’re in a pretty good place going into the game.

“We’re not putting any targets on pieces of paper or chalkboards, or anything like that. The target will just be to play as well as we can every game, finish as high as we can and implement what the manager’s trying to do.”