Wolves striker set to leave for Spain on Deadline Day

The 21-year-old is closing in on his move to the La Liga side, for a fee of around £750,000.

The Canadian international joined Wolves' academy in 2018 before making his first team debut in May 2021.

Following that, he had loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday, MK Dons, Blackpool, Arminia Bielefeld and Grasshoppers.

His loan at Grasshoppers was cut short in January and the forward is now set for a switch to Spain.