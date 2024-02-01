Wolves 3 Manchester United 4 - Report

Marcus Rashford netted after just five minutes before Rasmus Hojlund added a second and Wolves survived an onslaught to reach half-time.

A Pablo Sarabia penalty gave them hope, but that hope dashed four minutes later when Scott McTominay headed in a third.

Max Kilman’s smart finish restored some hope once again, before Pedro Neto’s 95th minute goal seemed to snatch a point.

But just two minutes later Kobbie Mainoo finished to steal all three points and leave Wolves devastated.

Analysis

Gary O’Neil named an unchanged starting XI after their win in the Black Country derby, as he stuck with the 5-2-3 formation.

On the bench, Joao Gomes returned from suspension and Pablo Sarabia recovered from a calf injury.

For United, Erik Ten Hag named Rashford in the starting XI, despite controversy over off field incidents.

Within the opening three minutes Casemiro was booked for a poor foul on Nelson Semedo after he intercepted the ball and raced down the right on the counter-attack.

By the fifth minute, Wolves were behind. A smart United move saw Hojlund tee-up Rashford on the edge of the box and he found the top corner with an excellent effort.

Toti Gomes and Matt Doherty (Getty)

It had been a fairly subdued start from Wolves but it almost burst into life when Semedo’s excellent cross-field pass found Matheus Cunha. He burst down the left and forced a save from Andre Onana.

Wolves had reacted well to going behind as they enjoyed more possession and control, but they could have conceded a second when Alejandro Garnacho darted ahead on the counter-attack. With Rashford waiting at the far post, his cross was poor and behind for a goal kick.

The visitors then got their second goal after 22 minutes. Rashford played in the overlapping Luke Shaw and his low cross was bundled home at the near post by Hojlund, after the ball came off Jose Sa.

It should have been 3-0 when Bruno Fernandes’ free-kick found Casemiro with a free header, but he somehow nodded it wide.

Wolves were all at sea and the crowd were furious. A poor back pass from Matt Doherty forced Sa into a quick kick, which came straight off Hojlund and almost went in. Moments later, Fernandes shot wide after Wolves once again gave the ball away.

Raphael Varane then came close with a looping shot that landed on the roof of the net.

Just before half-time, Hojlund had the ball in the back of the net but was correctly flagged offside. Moments later, Casemiro headed home but was also flagged offside.

After three minutes of added time, Wolves got through to half-time 2-0 down after a poor display.

In the opening minute of the second half, United almost got a third. A long ball found Garnacho, who played in Fernandes, but his effort was blocked superbly by Craig Dawson.

Jeanricner Bellegarde (Getty)

Minutes later, Wolves almost got one back. Neto’s free-kick found Kilman, who headed towards goal and saw his effort hooked off the line by Lisandro Martinez.

Sa was then needed to make a huge save with his feet to deny Hojlund.

Wolves were trying to pick up the pace and came close when Dawson’s effort from close range hit Onana in the face and to safety.

The hosts got back into the game when Casemiro caught Neto and Wolves were awarded a penalty – with a long VAR check not overturning it. Substitute Sarabia stepped up to finish it.

But Wolves’ resurgence was short lived when McTominay stepped off the bench in the 73rd minute and headed home a third for United two minutes later.

With the game seemingly lost, Kilman netted from close range after 85 minutes to give Wolves hope.

With nine minutes of added time on the board, the home supporters were buoyed by Wolves’ late attempt at an equaliser.

In the 95th minute Molineux erupted as a devastating Wolves counter saw Neto find the bottom corner and seemingly rescue a point.

But two minutes later Mainoo curled home a wonderful strike to take all three points back to Manchester.

Key Moments

GOAL 5 Rashford finds the top corner with a magnificent effort

GOAL 22 Hojlund bundles home a second for United

GOAL 71 Sarabia tucks away a penalty

GOAL 75 McTominay heads home a third for United

GOAL 85 Kilman finishes smartly

GOAL 95 Neto equalises superbly

GOAL 97 Mainoo wins it at the death for United

Teams

Wolves: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Dawson, Toti (Fraser, 83), Doherty (Ait-Nouri, 54), Doyle (Gomes, 83), Lemina, Neto, Bellegarde (Sarabia, 64), Cunha.

Subs not used: Bentley, S.Bueno, H.Bueno, Hodge, Chirewa.

Manchester United: Onana, Dalot, Varane, Martinez (Maguire, 86), Shaw, Casemiro (McTominay, 73), Mainoo, Garnacho (Evans, 92), Fernandes, Rashford (Antony, 73), Hojlund (Forson, 86).

Subs not used: Bayindir, Kambwala, Erikesen, Diallo.