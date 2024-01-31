Wolves complete loan signing

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder, who can also play as a winger, has signed on loan from Paris Saint-Germain, while Wolves hold a £1.7million option to buy him permanently.

He joins his brother Mario Lemina at Wolves and is expected to train with the first team but begin playing in the academy.

Noha Lemina (Getty)

Lemina becomes Wolves' first signing of the window, with the club now targeting attacking additions before the deadline.

Sporting director Matt Hobbs said: “Noha’s an exciting, quick and direct winger. He has good technical ability and had a great football education at PSG. It’s an opportunity for him to get a feel for us and we can assess him. He’ll improve under Gary like all our players do, and Gary and his staff will get a real opportunity to develop him, which will give us an idea on what we do going forward.

“When Mario first joined, his brother had been flagged up by our scouting team. Mario’s a driven individual, so doesn’t want any favours, but he has real belief in him and thinks he’s a Premier League player in the making, and Noha will back himself.

“There’s no pressure from anyone here, it’s a chance to look at an exciting young talent, who suits how we play with his pace and the spaces we look to exploit on the pitch, so he suits what Gary is doing, and we’re excited to see what he can do.

Mario Lemina and Noha Lemina (Getty)

“It’s an opportunity which you don’t always get, to take a boy in and see how he settles in the environment, because you never know, players don’t always settle when they come to the Premier League.

“We can see what his path will be after that, there’s no pressure from anyone here, it’s purely a chance to look at an exciting young talent, who suits how we play with his pace and the spaces we look to exploit on the pitch, so he suits what Gary is doing. Let’s see what he can do.”

Lemina was on loan at Italian second tier side Sampdoria, but after just one first team appearance, he was recalled by PSG and has now joined Wolves.

Noha Lemina (Getty)

Hobbs added: “He had a tough loan in Italy where I’m sure he wanted more first-team minutes. There’s no pressure on him, he’s a young boy and is adapting to a new country.

"We’re excited because it’s Mario’s brother, but we have to remember this is a young lad. He’ll back himself to force his way in and play for our first-team, and he has the potential to do that, but first and foremost, he has time to settle and his minutes will come how they come.”