Liam Keen debrief: Flashes of quality made all the difference for Wolves

It was far from a vintage display, but it was professional and Wolves’ Premier League quality shone through in the 2-0 win over Albion.

Midfield maestro

This season, Gary O’Neil’s preferred midfield partnership has been Mario Lemina and Joao Gomes.

However, the last time they started a game together for Wolves was December 27, in the 4-1 league win at Brentford after Lemina was given compassionate leave and Gomes was then suspended for three games after a red card at Brentford in the FA Cup.

In the five games since the pair last started together, Tommy Doyle has stepped into a starting berth and has taken his opportunity with aplomb.

The 22-year-old has had some impressive substitute appearances this season, most notably against Bournemouth and Newcastle, but struggled in his occasional starts.

But when Wolves needed him most, the Manchester City loanee has stepped up. Alongside the obvious technical ability and magnificent range of passing, he is now up to the speed of the Premier League. He has a bite in his tackle, is aggressive in every action and is making Wolves tick.