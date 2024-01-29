Nathan Judah's Wolves notebook vs West Brom
Nathan Judah gives his notebook thoughts following the 2-0 Black Country Derby win vs West Brom.
Pre-game
The anticipation is real and the time is almost here.
Even walking into the ground over two hours before, you get the sense it is a massive game.
Press room is packed to the rafters and a few who were bullish about Wolves earlier in the week, were little more sheepish this morning.
But I'm still confident - Wolves should do this - they've got so much more quality.
They just can't get sucked into a battle.
As I predicted, Bellegarde got the start in the absence of Sarabia who didn't even make the squad despite travelling.
Otherwise it was the same starting XI that drew 0-0 with Brighton on Monday night.
Great to see Rayan Ait-Nouri back, he's on the bench, but would expect to see him feature later.
C'mon me babbies!