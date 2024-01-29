Liam Keen's Wolves ratings v West Brom as key men bag 8/10

Jose Sa - 7

Despite Albion creating a few chances in the first half, Sa actually had very little to deal with that would cause him any trouble.

Nelson Semedo - 7

A solid afternoon from Semedo, who did well defensively and took up good positions in attack.

Max Kilman - 7

The skipper led his side out for a historic win and rarely looked troubled. He was strong in the air and his positioning in the second half was magnificent.

Craig Dawson - 7

With a lot of boos on his return to his former side, Dawson remained professional and did his job.

Toti Gomes - 6

The defender was better in the second half, but he got caught out consistently in the first half as Wallace caused him a lot of problems.

Matt Doherty - 6

Similar to Toti, Doherty did well in the second half but kept losing dangerman Wallace in the first half, which was putting Wolves under a lot of pressure on the day.

Mario Lemina - 7

Lemina looked a little off the pace at times but recovered for a big second 45 to see his team through.

Tommy Doyle - 8

Excellent on the ball and with superb technique, Doyle makes Wolves tick. He was excellent on the day and in difficult circumstances.

Pedro Neto - 7

Neto took his goal well, but was fairly quiet at other times during the game. He still looks like he needs time to get back to his best after injury.

Jean-Ricner Bellegarde - 6

Playing as a number nine, Bellegarde sacrificed himself for the team and worked really hard, but struggled for any end product.

Matheus Cunha - 8

Wearing his heart on his sleeve, Cunha ran himself into the ground and was a constant threat. He took his goal superbly and is continuing his excellent form.

Substitutes

Rayan Ait-Nouri (for Bellegarde, 70), 6, Tawanda Chirewa (for Neto, 79), 6.

Subs not used: Bentley, King, S Bueno, H Bueno, Griffiths, Hodge, Fraser.