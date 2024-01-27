Max Kilman knows what is at stake for Wolves in derby clash

Winning football matches is always the aim, but tomorrow it is all about local bragging rights.

Wolves do not have many players in or around the first team that are from the local area, but Max Kilman certainly understands the importance of such a fixture.

The 26-year-old, in his first season as captain, joined Wolves in the summer of 2018 from non-league Maidenhead United.

A former Futsal England international, he signed for just £40,000 and in five-and-a-half years in gold and black, he has worked his way up to an integral role in the first team.

Kilman did feature briefly against Albion in May 2021, in the behind-closed-doors Premier League 1-1 draw, but he is now relishing a derby atmosphere with fans.

“Some people were mentioning the West Brom game before the Brighton game, so we know how big it is,” Kilman said.

“I’ve only played in the derby once before and I can’t wait to experience a proper derby with fans. I’m really excited.

“Of course, all the boys know how big of a game this is for everyone in Wolverhampton, so we need to make sure we’re ready to fight.

“I can’t wait, I’m looking forward to it. There’s not been a derby in a while before Covid and we haven’t won at their ground since 1996, so it will be an unbelievable achievement if we go and do it.

“That’s the plan, go there and win the game to get through to the next round.”

Of course, that 1996 win at The Hawthorns was eight months before Kilman was born.

But that does not deter the skipper from reiterating the importance of Wolves’ trip tomorrow. He may have been born and bred in London, but he is Wolves through and through.

“It’s my job to tell some of the foreign boys as well,” he added.

“Maybe I haven’t experienced it, but I know how big this game is and the foreign boys need to know that as well.

“It’s a massive game for the club and all the fans. This is why you play football, for these big derbies.

“(Matheus) Cunha is someone that likes to ask a lot of questions and we’ve told him how big it is.

“That’s our job, to tell all the boys how big the game is and we have to take it as a massive game because we want to go through and go as far as we can in the FA Cup.

“We know they will be ready and be as up for it as us, so we have to make sure we show our quality and why we’re a Premier League club.

“We have to go there and do our job.”

Tomorrow’s game is the natural next step for Gary O’Neil’s side, who have upset the odds this season and look set for a successful campaign.

At the heart of that is Kilman. A quiet character who leads by example and is now ready to mark a historic win in an already memorable season – before going one further.

“I’ve loved every minute of it,” Kilman said when asked about being made captain.

“Coming in, I knew it was a big challenge but it was a challenge that was right for my progression at Wolves because I’ve been here for more than five years now.

“Being the captain is something I’ve always aspired to be, but never thought I’d be, and here I am!

“I’m really enjoying it and I’m still improving, but I’m loving it so far. I love this club. This is the club that gave me my opportunity to become a professional and a Premier League footballer.

“I’m so happy here and just want to keep going.

“We have so much we can achieve this season.”