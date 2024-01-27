Liam Keen's and Nathan Judah's predicted Wolves XI vs West Brom
Liam Keen and Nathan Judah predict Gary O'Neil's starting XI for the Black Country Derby.
By Nathan Judah
Liam Keen's Wolves XI
With the Black Country derby next up, Gary O'Neil has a big decision to make with his starting XI.
However, I predict it will be a fairly straightforward task and the head coach will select the same team that drew 0-0 with Brighton on Monday.
O'Neil has stuck with goalkeeper Jose Sa for the FA Cup, so any minutes for Dan Bentley would be a surprise.
In defence, he could bring Santi Bueno back in, but it would be a shock if Craig Dawson was dropped for a big game at his former club.