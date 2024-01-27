Express & Star
Close

Liam Keen's and Nathan Judah's predicted Wolves XI vs West Brom

Liam Keen and Nathan Judah predict Gary O'Neil's starting XI for the Black Country Derby.

Plus
By Nathan Judah
Published
Matheus Cunha of Wolverhampton Wanderers celebrates with teammates (Photo by Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images).

Liam Keen's Wolves XI

Liam Keen's predicted XI

With the Black Country derby next up, Gary O'Neil has a big decision to make with his starting XI.

However, I predict it will be a fairly straightforward task and the head coach will select the same team that drew 0-0 with Brighton on Monday.

O'Neil has stuck with goalkeeper Jose Sa for the FA Cup, so any minutes for Dan Bentley would be a surprise.

In defence, he could bring Santi Bueno back in, but it would be a shock if Craig Dawson was dropped for a big game at his former club.

Similar stories
Most popular