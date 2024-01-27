Liam Keen's and Nathan Judah's predicted Wolves XI vs West Brom

Liam Keen's Wolves XI

Liam Keen's predicted XI

With the Black Country derby next up, Gary O'Neil has a big decision to make with his starting XI.

However, I predict it will be a fairly straightforward task and the head coach will select the same team that drew 0-0 with Brighton on Monday.

O'Neil has stuck with goalkeeper Jose Sa for the FA Cup, so any minutes for Dan Bentley would be a surprise.

In defence, he could bring Santi Bueno back in, but it would be a shock if Craig Dawson was dropped for a big game at his former club.