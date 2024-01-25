Wolves desperate to end derby day pain after forgettable Hawthorns run

I didn’t even see the ball hit the back of the net.

I’m not even sure I saw Steve Bull shoot.

The last thing I remember, before being engulfed in a euphoria-sodden swathe of delirious followers of Wolverhampton Wanderers, was Bully chesting the ball down from Andy Mutch’s cross.

Scenes from the Smethwick End. October 15th, 1989.

A moment that for me, like all those other Wolves fans on that rip-roaring terrace that Sunday lunchtime, that will never ever be forgotten. And may never be surpassed.

Martin Scorsese, Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino could have sat around a table to compare notes and still not come up with the script that unfolded at The Hawthorns that early Autumn afternoon.

Bull, deemed surplus to requirements by West Bromwich Albion boss Ron Saunders for ‘not having a first touch’ less than three years earlier, on his first visit back, showing a very nice first touch, and a powerfully clinical second, to seal a 2-1 victory just a minute from time.

There had been a huge build-up to the first derby meeting of the two old foes at The Hawthorns in six years, the first since a Danny Crainie brace helped Wolves to a 3-1 win at a time when the club were on the cusp of a rapid decline to English football’s basement and almost out of business.

It was from those depths that Bull, and a squad including several other Baggies alumni such as Andy Thompson, Robbie Dennison and Ally Robertson, had mounted a comeback under the astute stewardship of Graham Turner.

From fourth to second division in successive seasons, and the return of the Black Country derby.

Even before Bull’s incredible last gasp salvo, it had been a lively reunion.

Albion led through their player-manager and former Arsenal midfielder Brian Talbot – with an assist from future Wolf Don Goodman – before Dennison levelled from a controversially-awarded free kick from inside the penalty area.

Mutch then had a goal disallowed for offside before, ten minutes from time, Albion were awarded a penalty following a challenge by Thompson on Tony Ford.

The late great Mark Kendall, who had been on top form all afternoon, dived to his left to save Bernard McNally’s spot kick, and that set the scene from which Bull delivered a moment for the ages.

“It was the first time I’d been back as a player and they gave me so much stick,” Bull recalls.

“To go there and get the winner was unbelievable and I can re-live it even now like it was yesterday.

“Mutchy went down the right and sent the ball over and I had to decide whether to try a header or chest it down – fortunately I made the right choice.

“Then it turned into pandemonium as I celebrated in front of the Wolves fans who were trying to get over the fence.

“I’d had a quiet game and I remember one of their lads, I think it was Brian Talbot, pretending to put his hand in his pocket and saying he’d got Bully in his pocket.

“But it only takes a split second to score a goal, and that’s what I managed to do.”

Thank you very much for Stevie Bull.

To devote so many words of a feature looking back at derby days of the last 35 years to just one game, is a sign that, for those of a Wolves persuasion, that has pretty much been as good as it has got on the road, King Iwan Roberts notwithstanding.

Let’s face it, there has been precious little else to shout about from the short trip down the A41 since Bully stormed the Old Enemy. Far more pain than pleasure.

Yes, there have been moments. Rob Hindmarch’s last gasp leveller. Mike Stowell and Wayne Hennessey’s penalty saves. Jamie O’Hara’s first-time stunner.

But there have also been disasters. Keith Curle, an imperious leader throughout almost his entire Wolves career, scoring a game-deciding own goal and later missing a penalty at home. Jamie Smith and Ryan Green seeing red. A spectacular Darren Bradley goal and Kevin Donovan headed winner in a five-goal thriller. Carlos Vela’s late, late show to cancel out O’Hara’s thunderbolt.

Before continuing to wallow in collective Wolves awayday self-pity, let’s take a trip back to 1996. The most recent outpouring of unadulterated joy and delight. Eleven Hawthorns visits ago.

And the lad Roberts.

I was there again. Thankfully. Given what has transpired since.

A mate of mine, in, how shall we put it, an ‘advanced state of refreshment’, had actually put a bet on Wolves to win 10-0 after we got inside the stadium. He had to persuade the bookie to give him the odds. A thousand to one.

After 28 minutes, with Wolves 3-0 to the good thanks to a brace of Roberts headers from corners and a low finish from that man Bull again, he was waving the betting slip in our faces. It was on.

Well, it wasn’t. Of course, it wasn’t. It wouldn’t be Wolves without a little bit of concern. Ian Hamilton pulled a goal back before Roberts completed his hat trick courtesy of a hat trick of Steve Froggatt assists.

Bob Taylor then reduced the arrears to two, and also wrongly had a goal disallowed for offside seven minutes from time which would have put the cat among the throstles, but 4-2 was how it finished.