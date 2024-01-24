Wolves skipper Max Kilman highlights continued progress after going through unique situation

Last April, under Julen Lopetegui, Wolves fell to a 6-0 loss at Brighton on one of the club’s darker days in recent memory.

But on Tuesday night the club got their first point against the Seagulls after four consecutive losses and the skipper is delighted with the progression Wolves have made since that heavy defeat.

He said: “It’s been unbelievable. I still remember that game because it was a very tough one and you can see how much we’ve improved and how we came to face them.

“A lot of teams come here and they don’t get anything. We were very confident and we showed that.

“We had to fight 110 per cent until the end and we did that.”