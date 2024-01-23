Gary O'Neil planning to tailor Wolves loans

Since the start of January, a number of under-21s players have returned from their parent clubs and been loaned out again for more experience in a different environment.

Alongside them, Yerson Mosquera is due to join Villarreal on loan, while Wolves are still planning to send Joe Hodge out for minutes and Nathan Fraser continues to be courted by clubs.

But O’Neil says Wolves will carefully choose parent clubs depending on the needs of each player – while many up-and-coming players will remain with him for the rest of the season.

“There will be a lot to consider if and when people leave on loan,” O’Neil said.

“It’s not always if they play a similar style to us, but what everybody needs. Not using anyone as an example, but if there’s a centre-back you want to improve with the ball, you might be tempted to send them to a team that has more of the ball.

“If there’s one you want to see get more rough and ready, you send them to a team that is going to have to scrap.

“There’s lots of things that are considered when you decide where to send people.

“We’re not planning on sending too many out with a lot of under-21s players making up our match day squad at the moment. I’m happy to work with this group, they’re in a good spot and we’ll keep trying to maximise what we can get out of them.”